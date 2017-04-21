Proposed sanctuary city ban plugged on pro-white host’s show

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A state lawmaker says she wouldn’t have promoted her proposed Ohio ban of “sanctuary cities” on a radio show if she’d known that its host advocates white culture and power.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports Rep. Candice Keller, of Middletown, wasn’t aware of Brian “Sonny” Thomas’ views before appearing as a guest on his show in February. The first-term Republican says she learned of Thomas’ views only recently on social media.

The host of “The Sonny Thomas Show” routinely promotes the advancement of whites on Twitter. He rejects critics’ labeling of him as a “white supremacist.”

Keller’s bill would define and outlaw sanctuary jurisdictions and declare sanctuary policies protecting immigrants in the country illegally contrary to federal law and state interests. City officials violating the ban could face legal recourse.