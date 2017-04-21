Rhoden family makes plea for tips in Pike County murders

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Members of the Rhoden family are making a plea for help finding the killer or killers in the Pike County murder case.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office released a video message from Geneva Rhoden and Teresa Grebing, who are asking for information that could help investigators solve the murders.

2 NEWS APP users click here to watch the full video.

Eight members of the Rhoden, Gilley and Manley families were found dead on April 22, 2016.

All eight people were fatally shot. Three small children were left alive.

Geneva Rhoden was the mother of Christopher Rhoden, Sr. and Kenneth Rhoden, the grandmother of Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, Hanna Rhoden and Christopher Rhoden, Jr., the aunt of Gary Rhoden and the ex-mother-in-law of Dana Manley Rhoden.

Teresa Grebing was the sister of Christopher Rhoden, Sr. and Kenneth Rhoden, the aunt of Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, Hanna Rhoden and Christopher Rhoden, Jr., the cousin of Gary Rhoden and the ex-sister-in-law of Dana Manley Rhoden.

Anyone with information on the Rhoden/Gilley/Manley murders is asked to call BCI at 1-855-BCI-OHIO (224-6446) or the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 740-947-2111.

Southern Ohio Crime Stoppers will pay reward money for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the Rhoden/Gilley/Manley murders.

To make a donation to the reward fund, make a check out to Southern Ohio Crime Stoppers.

In the memo line, indicate your donation is for the Rhoden/Gilley/Manley murders.

Mail the check to:

Deputy Dave Weber

c/o: Ross County Sheriff’s Office

28 North Paint Street

Chillicothe, Ohio 45601