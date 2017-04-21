Woman tosses bucket of cat litter through gas station window.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are searching for a woman that broke a gas station window with a half a bucket of kitty litter on Thursday.

According to police reports, the woman drove to the Sunoco gas station on the 900 block of Wayne Ave. The woman became angry when the clerk did not notice her.

Once the woman had paid for her gas and exited the store, she went to a window where she could see the clerk and spat on it. She then went back into the store and demanded her money back.

The woman went outside again and picked up a bucket that was half full of cat litter and threw it through the door of the gas station.

There have been no arrests in this case.