Woman walks away after driving vehicle down embankment

A vehicle ran off the road and crashed down an embankment at Salem and W. Riverview Avenues.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police say a woman is lucky after she suffered only minor injuries in a crash.

A woman walks away from a crash after driving off the road and down an embankment at Salem and W. Riverview Avenues.

Officers responded to a call of an accident near Salem and W. Riverview Avenues around 3:45 a.m. on Friday.

When police arrived, they found a vehicle on its top at the bottom of an embankment.

Officers say a woman lost control of her vehicle and drove off the road, with the vehicle falling more than 20 feet to the ground below.

The woman will be cited for failure to control.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected as factors in the crash.

