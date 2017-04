DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Alcohol may be to blame for a single car crash in Darke County.

The accident happened in the 7400 block of Palestine Union City Road before 8:00 p.m. Friday.

Deputies say the driver lost control, went off the road and hit a tree.

He was taken by Care Flight to Miami Valley Hospital for his injuries.

Authorities say the driver wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The crash is under investigation.