Cooler today, but warmer on Sunday.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A cool day for the Sugar Maple Festival in Bellbrook.  After a high of 64 on Friday, today will be about 10 degrees cooler.  Normal high is 64.  Expect a lot of clouds today and a chance of a few light showers mainly south of I-70.

As the day progresses, areas north of I-70 should see some sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures, into the mid to upper 50s.  While more limited sunshine across the southern Miami Valley and chances of a few light showers will keep temperatures down, in the low to mid 50s.

Sunday, we will see an improvement in weather with more sunshine and milder temperatures.

TODAY:  Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool with some light rain at times, mainly in the southern half of the Miami Valley.  High near 55

TONIGHT:  Decreasing clouds late.  Low 41

SUNDAY:  Partly to mostly sunny and mild.  High 65

A warming trend will continue into next week.  Plenty of sunshine Monday and Tuesday.  The next chance of storms is expected on Wednesday.

