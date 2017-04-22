Cooler today, but warmer on Sunday.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A cool day for the Sugar Maple Festival in Bellbrook. After a high of 64 on Friday, today will be about 10 degrees cooler. Normal high is 64. Expect a lot of clouds today and a chance of a few light showers mainly south of I-70.

As the day progresses, areas north of I-70 should see some sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures, into the mid to upper 50s. While more limited sunshine across the southern Miami Valley and chances of a few light showers will keep temperatures down, in the low to mid 50s.

Sunday, we will see an improvement in weather with more sunshine and milder temperatures.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool with some light rain at times, mainly in the southern half of the Miami Valley. High near 55

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds late. Low 41

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and mild. High 65

A warming trend will continue into next week. Plenty of sunshine Monday and Tuesday. The next chance of storms is expected on Wednesday.