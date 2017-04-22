Miami Valley scientists join national movement

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As thousands marched across the country Saturday, a few hundred scientists gathered at Courthouse Square in Dayton.

2 NEWS talked with dozens of marchers who felt people, including the president are turning their backs on science.

Victoria Dershem, a local Molecular Biologist is worried about continued cuts to funding.

“When you are trying to get in Ph.D. programs and they are cutting all the funding, what do you do? I train my whole life for this and now the jobs are going away.”

Dershem says she doesn’t understand why people doubt science.

“We question ourselves for a living. We don’t need people who didn’t pay attention in science class doing it for us,” said Dershem.

Hundreds of people rallied together for different reasons in Dayton, some believing that science needs a bigger role in Washington D.C.

“We really think that science should be used in policy making. We spend all this time doing all of this research but its not always believed. We really want to encourage people to get involved and explore science,” said march organizer, Morgan Borders.

President Donald Trump reacted to Saturday’s protest on Twitter saying:

Sarah Losie thinks the government has abandoned science and chooses to avoid its findings.

“They are pretending things are not happening when they are. I want there to be a planet to leave my children.”

Many of the scientists 2 NEWS talked to on Saturday said they have never took part in a march, let alone a national movement.

 

