Ohio Valley groups team together for chemo bag project

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — Chemotherapy patients of all ages in the Ohio Valley soon will be able to use toiletries, puzzle books, hats and more following a collaboration between local organizations.

The Marshall County Family Resource Network partnered with former employee and colon cancer survivor Jamie Orth and Kohl’s Cares associates for the “Chemo Comfort Cinch Sac” project Wednesday.

According to FRN Executive Director Stacie Dei, interested businesses and community members sponsored 60 bags for the project, 20 of which will be distributed to WVU Medicine-Reynolds Memorial Hospital’s cancer center in Glen Dale. Stephanie Salisbury, general manager of Kohl’s at The Highlands, provided bags for event, which were filled with comfort items including toothbrushes, shampoo, body wash, mouthwash, lip balm, hats and scarves.

Child-specific bags also include puzzle books, toys and more. The remaining 40 bags not taken to Reynolds will be taken to Wheeling Hospital’s Schiffler Cancer Center.

“In May, Reynolds will begin offering chemotherapy at the hospital, so this was a great opportunity for us to work with their cancer resource room and make sure we could help provide for Marshall County,” Dei said. “I knew we could help, and it’s very important to me because Jamie used to work here and was a great friend to the FRN and me. It was not just a professional but a personal decision to do something for the area. We thought about when Jamie was going through chemo and what we thought would have helped then.”

Stephanie Salisbury, manager of Kohl’s at The Highlands, said the idea came together through social media.

“Jamie used to work for me years ago as well as with Stacie, and Stacie and I are friends, so we connected about the project through Facebook,” Salisbury said. “We had so many sponsors across so many areas and that was absolutely amazing.”

Orth said the project is a great gesture in honor of Colon Cancer Awareness Month.

“I was diagnosed with stage-four colon cancer in September of 2014. I actually received a few of these bags when I was going through chemo, and they absolutely brighten your day,” Orth said. “It’s awesome to have those when you’re getting all that pumped into you.”