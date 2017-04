MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A single car crash kills two in Miamisburg.

It happened near the intersection of King Richard Parkway and Merry John Drive around 2:16 a.m. Saturday.

According to authorities, a 2009 Ford sedan lost control, left the roadway and hit a tree.

Carol Pressel and Courtney Morgan of West Carrollton died at the scene.

Speed and alcohol are suspected factors in the crash.

Police are investigating.