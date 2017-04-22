Thousands gather in Ohio cities to defend science research

People gather at the Ohio Statehouse to defend science research on Saturday, April 22, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. People held signs that said "Save Science," ''Science is like magic but real" and "A woman's place is in the lab" as speakers urged attendees to fight back against what they say are mounting attacks on science. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Thousands of people were expected at rallies around Ohio as part of global demonstrations on Earth Day to defend science research.

Organizers planned events in several Ohio cities including Cincinnati, Cleveland, Toledo and Youngstown.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus Saturday morning in one of the biggest rallies at the capital in years.

People held signs that said “Save Science,” ”Science is like magic but real” and “A woman’s place is in the lab” as speakers urged attendees to fight back against what they say are mounting attacks on science.

Rick Kohut, a religion teacher at Bishop Hartley high school in Columbus, said as a person of faith he believes loving one’s neighbor involves caring for creation.

