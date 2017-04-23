19-year-old Cincinnati man killed at Illinois track competition

WHEATON, Ill (WLWT) — A 19-year-old Wheaton College freshman was killed in what appears to be a terrible ‘freak accident’ while volunteering at a Wheaton College track and field competition.

That freshman was identified as Ethan Roser, of Cincinnati. Roser is believed to have been a recent graduate of Mason High School.

Upon hearing the news, Mason City Schools tweeted Sunday morning “our hearts are heavy as we absorb the news about this tragedy. All of Ethan’s family and friends are in our thoughts as we mourn together.”

Wheaton College released a statement saying “he was accidentally struck by a hammer during the hammer throw event.”

In the statement, the college said that both Wheaton Public Safety and the city of Wheaton paramedics were on the scene immediately. He was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, Illinois where he was pronounced deceased.

“We ask people to pray for Ethan’s family, his friends, and our campus community,” said Wheaton College President Philip Ryken.