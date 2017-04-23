Arrests made in connection with Warren County shooting

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people are arrested in connection with a shooting in Warren County.

According to a press release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year-old Larry Fields Jr. of Lebanon was arrested and charged with felonious assault.

Authorities say Fields was identified as a suspect in a Saturday night shooting in Salem Township.

He was taken into custody after a tactical response team forced entry intro into his home.

22-year-old Michelle Hofman of Blanchester was arrested and charged with obstructing justice and tampering.

Two others in the house were arrested for having outstanding warrants.

The shooting victim is expected to be okay.