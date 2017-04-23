Dayton Funk Museum marks anniversary of Prince’s death

WDTN Staff Published: Updated:
In this Aug. 9, 2011 file photo, U.S. musician Prince performs during his concert at the Sziget Festival on the Shipyard Island, northern Budapest, Hungary. The enigmatic star flew into London on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2014, at the start of a still-evolving string of dates in support of forthcoming album "Plectrum Electrum," recorded with all-female trio 3RDEYEGIRL. (AP Photo/MTI, Balazs Mohai, File)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Friday marked one year since the death of pop-icon Prince. He died of an accidental overdose of the opioid Fentanyl.

His paisley park home, which is now a museum honoring the late singer, is holding a weekend of events and performances to mark the one-year anniversary.

The Dayton Funk Museum is marking the day as well.

“The man is so talented.” says David R. Webb, founder and CEO of The Funk Music Hall of Fame. “He just sits and lays guitar, keyboards, drums, trumpet, you name it, so many things that prince did, his legacy just moves on for the young people so they can understand that music means a lot. Just like I tell people, play an instrument, learn the arts because music is musicality.”

Prince sold more albums in 2016 than any other artist that year.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s