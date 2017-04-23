Dayton Funk Museum marks anniversary of Prince’s death

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Friday marked one year since the death of pop-icon Prince. He died of an accidental overdose of the opioid Fentanyl.

His paisley park home, which is now a museum honoring the late singer, is holding a weekend of events and performances to mark the one-year anniversary.

The Dayton Funk Museum is marking the day as well.

“The man is so talented.” says David R. Webb, founder and CEO of The Funk Music Hall of Fame. “He just sits and lays guitar, keyboards, drums, trumpet, you name it, so many things that prince did, his legacy just moves on for the young people so they can understand that music means a lot. Just like I tell people, play an instrument, learn the arts because music is musicality.”

Prince sold more albums in 2016 than any other artist that year.