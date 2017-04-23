Loved ones donate pet supplies in honor of Centerville mother killed in house fire

By Published:

WASHINGTON TOWNHSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Loved ones came together Sunday at Stubbs Park in Washington Township to remember 68-year-old Mary Anne Atkinson, who was killed in a house fire in Centerville early Tuesday morning.

Family and friends say Atkinson had a big love for animals. She owned 5 dogs. 4 survived the fire and are being taken care of while the family recovers. As part of Sunday’s memorial services, loved ones collected donations for the SICSA Pet Adoption Center in Kettering.

“It touches you,” Atkinson’s son John Atkinson said. “We didn’t ask for anything. I think that’s what Mary Anne was like as well. She would only give. She wouldn’t ask for anything in return. For people to do that it really does touch you.”

“She would open her door to you,” Atkinson’s daughter Mandee Shields said. “She would do anything that she could for anyone else. She never stopped she was selfless. She absolutely loved animals. That was one of the things that was a constant with her.”

Atkinson’s husband survived the fire. He remains in the hospital recovering. The family says he has non-life threatening injuries. He’s expected to make a full recovery.

If you would like to help donate to SICSA in Atkinson’s honor, click here.

