Plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures today.

By Published:

 

High pressure is in control today across the Miami Valley.  That means plenty of sunshine and very few clouds today.  After a chilly start this morning, winds will still be out of the northeast, so that will keep temperatures near normal today.

If  you will be out and about a lot, don’t forget the sunscreen.  It’s that time of the year to start protecting your skin from long exposures to sunshine from being outdoors.

TODAY:   Mostly sunny, breezy and mild.  High 66

TONIGHT:  Mainly clear.  Still cool.  Low 45

MONDAY:  Partly to mostly sunny and mild.  High 70

Temperatures will continue to warm slightly each day through Wednesday.  Plenty of dry weather and sunshine expected for the next several days.  Rain chances increase towards the end of the week.

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s