Plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures today.

High pressure is in control today across the Miami Valley. That means plenty of sunshine and very few clouds today. After a chilly start this morning, winds will still be out of the northeast, so that will keep temperatures near normal today.

If you will be out and about a lot, don’t forget the sunscreen. It’s that time of the year to start protecting your skin from long exposures to sunshine from being outdoors.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and mild. High 66

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Still cool. Low 45

MONDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and mild. High 70

Temperatures will continue to warm slightly each day through Wednesday. Plenty of dry weather and sunshine expected for the next several days. Rain chances increase towards the end of the week.