2 Miami Valley men plead guilty to child pornography charges

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two Miami Valley men pleaded guilty to child pornography charges after a nationwide investigation by the FBI.

The Department of Justice said Monday James Gaver, 71, of Kettering, Ohio and Robert Phelps, 49, of Jackson Center each pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in separate cases to possession of child pornography involving minors.

The DOJ says investigators discovered more than 600 images of child pornography while executing a search warrant on July 27, 2015 at Gaver’s residence. Investigators also found videos of child rape on Gaver’s computer.

Gaver was convicted in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court in 1994 of Gross Sexual Imposition and in 2002 of Pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Gaver faces 10 to 12 years in prison.

At Phelps’ plea hearing on April 13, 2017, the Statement of Facts set forth that federal agents executed a search warrant at Phelps’s home in Jackson Center and discovered more than 600 images and 100 videos of child pornography. He faces a potential maximum of 20 years in prison.

Sentencing for both Gaver and Phelps in scheduled in federal court on August 1.