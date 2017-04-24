$5M donation to enable Native American museum in Ohio

By Published:
This map shows the location of the Cummings Center for the History of Psychology.

AKRON, Ohio (AP) – A $5 million donation to a university in northeast Ohio will enable construction of a museum centering on Native American artifacts and research.

University of Akron President Matthew Wilson said the donation from Jim and Vanita Oelschlager will be used to construct The Oak Native American Museum, as part of the Institute for Human Science and Culture at the school’s Cummings Center for the History of Psychology.

The new museum will provide research opportunities and community access to the Oelschlagers’ collection of 800 Native American artifacts.

No opening date has been set for the museum, which will feature galleries, a reading room, classrooms and a workshop.

Vanita Oelschlager says the museum will make a private collection available to students and the general public.

