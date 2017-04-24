Almond-Herb Blackened Salmon

4 salmon fillets (about 4 oz each)

¼ cup almond meal

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp Peachy’s dried herb mix

1 tbsp ground flax

1 tsp garlic powder

Juice from 1 lime

salt and pepper to taste

Squeeze lime juice on fillets, set aside.

Yogurt Sauce

1 cup Fat free plain yogurt

1 small onion, chopped

½ cucumber, chopped

¼ cup cilantro, chopped

¼ tsp turmeric

Salt and pepper to taste

Combine all ingredients in medium bowl.

Combine almond meal and herbs and seasonings in a large deep plate.

Take each fillet and cover with herb-almond mix.

Brush heated griddle pan or skillet with oil.

Place fillets on pan and cook each side for about 5 minutes, depending on fillet’s thickness.

Servings: 4

Nutrition Information:

225 Calories, 27 g Protein, 1 g Carb, 0 Fiber, 12 g Fat, 70 mg Cholesterol