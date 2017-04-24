Almond-Herb Blackened Salmon
4 salmon fillets (about 4 oz each)
¼ cup almond meal
1 tbsp olive oil
1 tbsp Peachy’s dried herb mix
1 tbsp ground flax
1 tsp garlic powder
Juice from 1 lime
salt and pepper to taste
Squeeze lime juice on fillets, set aside.
Yogurt Sauce
1 cup Fat free plain yogurt
1 small onion, chopped
½ cucumber, chopped
¼ cup cilantro, chopped
¼ tsp turmeric
Salt and pepper to taste
Combine all ingredients in medium bowl.
Combine almond meal and herbs and seasonings in a large deep plate.
Take each fillet and cover with herb-almond mix.
Brush heated griddle pan or skillet with oil.
Place fillets on pan and cook each side for about 5 minutes, depending on fillet’s thickness.
Servings: 4
Nutrition Information:
225 Calories, 27 g Protein, 1 g Carb, 0 Fiber, 12 g Fat, 70 mg Cholesterol