‘Best friends’ killed in one car crash in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Two families are in mourning after two close friends were killed in a crash in Miamisburg early Saturday morning.

27-year-old Carol Pressel and 23-year-old Courtney Cole, both of West Carrolton, were killed in the crash.

The one car crash happened near the corner of King Richard Parkway and Merry John Drive in Miamisburg. According to authorities, the 2009 Ford Sedan lost control, left the road and hit a tree. Police believe alcohol and speed may have played a role in the crash. Both victims were pronounced dead at scene.

Family members of Courtney Cole say both Courtney and Carol were best friends of more than 20 years.

“I’m just going to miss their smiles,” Chelsea Cole said. “I love their smiles and we all loved their Snapchats and their posts on Facebook. They kept us all laughing. And I hear all the time I’m going to miss everyday laughing with them. And that’s what I’m going to miss the most. Just laughing with them.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help both families with funeral expenses. As of Monday evening, it’s raised over $7,600.

If you would like to donate, click here.