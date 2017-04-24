Chicago credit union says Miami Valley identities were part of theft ring

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Chicago credit union that found fraudulent accounts from people in Ohio tells 2 NEWS the fraud ring they uncovered was trying to steal money from financial institutions and not the people whose identity they used.

Alliant told 2 NEWS Monday the fraud ring stole identities from people in Ohio and attempted to open phony accounts at several institutions and not just Alliant.

The credit union says most of the attempts to open fraudulent accounts were blocked and the financial firm worked with detectives to uncover the theft ring.

Alliant said those who did have accounts opened did not suffer any financial losses and have not seen any negative impact on the credit rating.

The credit union also says while they were able to detect and stop the fraud at their institution the people behind likely tried to open accounts at many other financial firms as well and consumers are urged to monitor their credit reports.

The credit union gave this statement:

Alliant Credit Union successfully prevented an organized fraud ring that had stolen Ohio residents’ identities from opening fraudulent accounts in their names at Alliant. Because of the Alliant Fraud Team’s quick work, no victims experienced any financial losses or experienced any impact to their credit rating. Alliant is always on high alert and thoroughly vets all new applications. However, while Alliant thwarted this fraud attempt, these fraudsters may attempt to open additional false accounts at other financial institutions. As a precaution, Alliant recommends all Huber Heights residents check their credit report to ensure that no accounts have been falsely opened in their name and consider changing their password for their financial institutions. The safety and security of financial accounts is of the utmost importance to Alliant. If you have any concerns, please call Alliant at 800-328-1935.

WDTN.com was first to tell you about this investigation Wednesday after Huber Heights Police said one of their residents was victimized.

READ MORE: Miami Valley residents found to have bogus accounts in Chicago credit union