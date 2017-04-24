Couple heading out on date saves strangers life with Narcan

By Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A couple heading out on a date is being credited with helping to save a driver… who crashed his car while overdosing.

Marie Klotz and her husband Randall were heading to the movies Saturday night when they saw the badly damaged car on U.S. 35 East at Gettysburg Avenue.

According to a 911 caller, the single car crash occurred when the driver began drifting to the middle, running over the median, hitting a pole and flipping over.

“Somebody’s climbing on top of the car trying to get people out.  Its smoking really bad and they got somebody out.  It looks like they got somebody out,” the caller says as people flip the car back over on its four wheels to pull the driver out.

The couple administered two doses of Narcan to the driver to revive him, before first responders arrived at the scene.

He was taken to the hospital… where he was cited.

