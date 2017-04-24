Dad arrested when 12-month-old overdoses, revived with Narcan

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A Springfield father is arrested when his baby tested positive for having cocaine in his system.

According to the report on April 16, 38-year-old, Samual Mosley told police that the child had been playing out on the front porch and he had fallen and gotten a bloody lip.

Samual went on to say that he put the baby down for a nap but then could not wake him up so he drove him to Springfield Regional Medical Center  the baby was then taken to Dayton Children’s by Care Flight,

After the doctors scanned the baby which showed no injury but additional testing showed that the baby tested positive for cocaine. The baby was given Narcan which he responded immediately.

The staff and doctor felt due to the baby responding to the Narcan that the child may have a synthetic opiate also in his system.

At the time of the report the baby was placed in the Intensive Care Unit.

When police questioned Mosley according to the report had trouble remembering and the nursing staff told police he seemed to slur his speech and had trouble keeping his eyes open.

Mosley is in custody at the Clark County Jail.

