Experts predict wide-ranging impact on WPAFB if government shuts down

WRIGHT PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) – If the government does in fact shutdown, experts say it’ll have a wide-ranging impact on small businesses in Fairborn, employees at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, and even students at Wright State University.

At Fairborn Family Diner and Restaurant, the base means big business.

“A very good portion of our business,” manager Kadir Kurt said. “Comes from the base.”

For the last 10 years, the restaurant has been serving employees at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, offering a 10 percent discount to military employees.

“During lunch time, I’d say about 75 percent of our customers come from the base,” Kurt said. “Military personnel and contractors at the base.”

But that business could come to halt if the federal government shuts down. That would mean employees at Wright Patterson Air Force Base wouldn’t be getting a pay check, forcing some to limit their spending.

Bowen: “If the government does in fact shutdown, what happens here?”

Osborne: “Any flow of revenue that’s not emergency in nature that comes into the district or the area will stop coming in to the area.”

That means salaries and grants coming to places like the base or local universities like Wright State would temporarly be put on hold. When it comes to deciding what departments should have their spending cut first, it’s up to President Trump.

“He had a lot of authority over the direction of federal spending,” Wright State Economics Professor Evan Osborne said. “In circumstances like this.”

Meanwhile, Kadir Kurt at Fairborn Family Diner and Restaurant says he’ll be crossing his fingers, hoping a shutdown doesn’t happen.

“It would affect our business very negatively,” Kurt said. “It would have a huge impact. We’ve been following the news closely with the base and I think that would be a tragic thing for our business if it was to ever shut down.”

Wright State does have certain partnerships with the base and the engineering school. If a shutdown does happen, funding could be cut and students could be out of class if teachers aren’t able to paid.