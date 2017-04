FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — Fairborn Police are investigating the death of an infant.

Officers went to a residence in the 300 block of Wallace Drive just before 8 p.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found a 3-month-old not breathing.

First responders tried to resuscitate the child, but were unsuccessful. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police aren’t releasing any other information yet. The child’s death is under investigation.