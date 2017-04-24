Former Ohio mayor sentenced to prison for raping child

UBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The former mayor of Hubbard was sentenced on Monday for the rape of a girl, who was then 4.

Richard Keenan will spend life in prison with parole eligibility after 10 years. In court, he apologized for his actions.

He has been in Trumbull County Jail since his bond was revoked.

Last month, Keenan pleaded guilty to 20 counts of sex crimes, including eight counts of rape. He agreed to the life sentence with parole eligibility.

According to court documents, the alleged crimes began as early as September of 2013.