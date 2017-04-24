Frito-Lay recalls various chips for possible salmonella contamination

KRON Staff Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Frito-Lay recalled its jalapeño flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked Potato Chips and jalapeño flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked Potato Chips due to a possible Salmonella contamination.

According to the Food & Drug Administration, the presence of Salmonella is in the seasoning.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Those who are considered healthy may experience diarrhea, fever, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, according to the FDA.

Consumers can contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 866-272-9393 for additional information from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST. Representative product images can be found at fritolay.com. For product reimbursement, consumers can visit www.jalapenochiprecall.com.

