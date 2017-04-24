Hollywood movie to film in Dayton in May

DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Roll out the red carpet in the Miami Valley next week. A Hollywood movie is filming in Dayton.

A movie starring Robert Redford and Casey Affleck will film at the Liberty Savings Bank on 2nd St. on May 1 and 2.

2nd St. will be closed between Ludlow St. and Wilkinson starting at 6:30 a.m. Monday through 7 p.m. on May 2.

Many businesses are already contracted to do business with the production. They include: Dayton Cultural and RTA Center, Talbott Tower, Arts Garage, Liberty Tower, 1st Financial, Key Bank, Table 33, Lucky’s Tap House, City PArking Garage and Leigh Building.

Several Montgomery County residents have already been hired to work on the film.

Dayton began scouting in January to find locations for the movie, titled “The Old Man and the Gun.” Liberty Tower is a historic Art Deco building that opened in 1931. It’s listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

“The Old Man and the Gun” is being filmed on location in several places in Ohio.