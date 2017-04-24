Man damages trash can at Dairy Queen

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a man was seen knocking over a trash can at a Dairy Queen and damaging it.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Shroyer Road.

According to a police report on the incident, employees were closing the Dairy Queen at 1042 Shroyer Road for the night when they saw a man and several women leave the Shroyer Inn across the street.

The employees of Dairy Queen saw the man knock over a stone covered trash can, causing it to break when it hit the ground.

One of the employees confronted the man and, according to the report, the man became aggressive in an attempt to intimidate the employees. The report says according to the employee, the woman with the man were polite and helped clean up the mess.

The employee told officers he wanted the man to replace the trash can, saying it would cost $300 to replace.

Police were able to get the man’s name from his receipt at the Shroyer Inn.