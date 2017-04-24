Man gets life in Ohio neighbor’s slaying, dismemberment

By Published:

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man convicted in the slaying and dismemberment of a neighbor has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A Richland County prosecutor says 54-year-old Walter Renz was sentenced Monday in 62-year-old Patsy Hudson’s death. She was reported missing in July 2015 from her home in Mansfield, about 80 miles southeast of Cleveland. Parts of Hudson’s body were found in February 2016 at various locations in the county.

Authorities said Renz and co-defendant Linda Buckner, who earlier received the same sentence, plotted to steal from Hudson and traveled the country using her bank card.

Assistant Prosecutor Brandon Pigg says Renz was convicted of charges including aiding and abetting aggravated murder and corpse abuse.

Renz’s attorney didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment Monday.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s