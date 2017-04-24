Men accused of causing firefighters death due back in court

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — A Butler County judge plans a hearing on pretrial matters in the case of two men charged in a house fire that resulted in a southwest Ohio firefighter’s death.

Prosecutors allege homeowner Lester Parker solicited his nephew, William “Billy” Tucker, to set the fire that resulted in the death of a Hamilton firefighter in 2015. Patrick Wolterman died after falling through a floor of the burning home.

Parker and Tucker have pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and arson and face trial in November.

Tucker’s attorney Tamara Sack has filed a motion to move the trial to a venue where publicity hasn’t been so “prevalent.” She also wants the two men to be tried separately.

Judge Greg Stephens scheduled a Monday afternoon hearing.