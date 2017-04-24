Miami Valley Hospital hosts Holocaust Remembrance

DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) — Miami Valley Hospital welcomed a special guest to speak with dozens of employees.

Marilou Brewster, a woman who lived through World War II, shared memories and experiences from her early childhood.

“They helped. They worked in the church. They did anything they could for others,” she said.

Her mother and father, Johannes and Margaret Feenstra, risked their lives in order to help Jewish refugees during World War II.

She spoke with careful attention to detail as she recalled her father’s perseverance to helping those who needed it — even as he would be sent to a concentration camp.

“Two days. I was two days old,” she said.

Stephani Stewart, a former student of Brewster, said she wouldn’t miss an opportunity to hear her story, “In this day and age I think people like her are just so essential. She’s a living link to a terrible past.”

Brewster taught Stewart 25 years ago at Centerville High School.

Stewart took something far greater away from her classroom–the importance of being vulnerable.

“I know when I speak my deepest truths even when they’re frightening or hard. I know there’s still strength in it,” she added, “And that’s the biggest thing she taught me.”

Brewster recanted how she was able to evade capture from the Nazis.

“I had my own little hiding place under the staircase. Sometimes I’d stay there all night. I learned to be quiet,”

For more than a year–her father was put to work in a concentration camp. Her mother was able to find out which concentration camp he was sent to, and persuaded a member of the German SS to set him free for a large amount of money.

It was his mother’s love, and devotion, which set him free.

Today’s event, she says, is invaluable.

“They so easily can forget. You know, if you don’t have people remembering and talking about it, then it will be forgotten,” she said.

“Don’t let bitterness ruin your life. Mrs. Brewster didn’t. Her parents didn’t. The Feenstra’s didn’t. That’s just incredibly powerful,” Stewart added, “To be able to hear the story firsthand, there’s no price that could be put on that.”