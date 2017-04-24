North Dakota governor signs bill to protect drug informants

By Published:
Crime Scene Tape

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has signed a measure into law that establishes protections for confidential drug informants.

The move Monday by the Republican governor comes more than three years after 20-year-old college student Andrew Sadek was found dead in a river with a bullet in his head and a backpack of rocks tied to his body.

His parents, Tammy and John Sadek, have lobbied lawmakers to pass legislation so that informants can have better knowledge of their legal options to understand the risks they may be taking.

The legislation clarifies the rights of people offered the role of confidential drug informant, including their right to an attorney.

The measure also requires authorities to enter a written agreement with informants. Law enforcement agencies also must undergo training before using informants.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s