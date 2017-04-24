Police investigate theft of tools from pickup

By Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Police in Dayton are investigating the theft of more than $4000 in tools from the bed of a pickup truck.

The theft happened in the 200 block of Blackwood Avenue sometime over the weekend.

According to a police report on the incident, the victim told police he kept a black canvas bag if tools in the locked bed of his truck. The man told officers he to something out of the bag but forgot to lock the back of the pickup. When he returned to the truck on Sunday he noticed the bag was missing.

The bag contained an unknown assortment of hand tools, all engraved with the victim’s initials of “JVS”.

Police have no suspect and no arrests have been made.

 

