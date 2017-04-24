Ryan Custer continues recovery in Chicago

WSU basketball player injured at party in Oxford (WDTN Photo)

CHICAGO (WDTN) – An injured Wright State University basketball player is continuing his recovery in downtown Chicago.

He will undergo his rehab in that city and is also being tested for a stem cell study, according to a post on the Ryan Custer’s Recovery Care Page on Facebook.

2 NEWS first told you last week that Custer was approved for the research study. Earlier this month, he fractured his C-5 vertebrae jumping into a makeshift pool at a party in Oxford. He’s going through tests, and if all goes well, his family says by Friday, Custer could be injected with 10 or 20 million stem cells. Lab studies show the stem cells promote partial repair of damaged cord tissue.

Dr. Richard Fessler is the neurosurgeon leading the study. He is the same surgeon who did spinal surgery on football player Peyton Manning.

While in Chicago, Custer will also go through at least six weeks of rehab at the Shirley Ryan Agility Lab.

A GoFundMe page to help the Custer family with expenses has raised more than $95,000.

