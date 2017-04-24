Student’s invention could save your bacon

By Published: Updated:

(KWWL) University of Iowa student Matthew Rooda has come up with an invention that he helps will save the lives of countless piglets.

While helping out on the farm in his hometown of Oskaloosa, Rooda noticed that too often a mother pig will accidentally crush and kill one of her babies.

He came up with a solution.

It’s called the SmartGuard.

“Imagine a baby monitor that sits on the side of the pen. It listens into all the little baby’s cries. When it hears that piglet that’s in distress, we’ll send a bunch of pulsating vibrations,” Rooda says.

Those pulsating vibrations cause the mother pig to want to stand up and save the piglet’s life.

The invention also regulates the environmental conditions within the pen.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s