Study finds Samsung’s S8 phones more prone to screen cracks

By Published:
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 29, 2017, file photo, the Samsung Galaxy S8, right, and S8 Plus appear on display after a news conference, in New York. SquareTrade, a company that sells gadget-repair plans, says Samsung’s latest phones, the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, are more prone to damage than earlier models due to their larger displays and high amount of glass. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Samsung’s latest phones feature big wraparound screens and lots of glass. SquareTrade, a company that sells gadget-repair plans, says the phones also appear to break more easily.

The nearly all-glass design of Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus makes them beautiful, SquareTrade says, but also “extremely susceptible to cracking when dropped from any angle.”

Samsung didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The new phones have received positive reviews from The Associated Press and other outlets. Samsung says advanced orders for the S8 were 30 percent higher than that for the Galaxy S7 phones. The company didn’t release specific figures. The S8 starts at $750, which is about $100 higher than the S7.

