Teen mowing lawn finds body in bushes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A teen mowing a lawn around a Dayton apartment found a body in the bushes Saturday.

The incident happened in the 2000 block of Hassler Street around 10:00 a.m.

According to a police report on the incident, the 14-year-old was helping her grandfather mow lawns around some apartments when she saw a white man slumped over bushes next to the building.

She told her grandfather what she found and when he did not get a response from the man he called police.

Medical personnel from the Dayton Fire Department went to the scene and the man was pronounced dead at 10:10 a.m.

The body was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. The Coroner’s Office identified the man as Cody Couch, 25.

Police are treating the case as a possible overdose. The Coroner had no specifics on the cause of death, saying the case is still pending.