Trial begins in 2014 deaths of 2 Ohio firefighters

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Jurors are being selected in the Ohio murder trial of a property owner in the 2014 deaths of two Toledo firefighters.

Building owner Ray Abou-Arab is on trial for the deaths of 31-year-old James Dickman and 42-year-old Stephen Machcinski. Abou-Arab has denied setting the blaze.

The 64-year-old man has been held in a Lucas County jail for more than three years awaiting trial. Prosecutors have decided not to seek the death penalty if he is convicted, leaving the possibility of a life prison sentence.

Jury selection began Monday. Jurors are to visit the site of the fatal fire.

