Trotwood Mayor excited to give State of the City address

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Mayor Mary McDonald will give her first State of the City address Monday night.

McDonald says she’s excited to share details of successes as well as what the future holds for the city.

In August WDTN.com and 2 NEWS told you the city had welcomed 24 new businesses in 12 months.

Mayor McDonald told 2 NEWS one of the things she is excited to share with the residents is the city’s ability to repurpose many of the large empty buildings around the municipality.

McDonald said, “”We’ve repurposed Elder Beerman’s, we’ve repurposed the K-Mart building, we just closed on the Target building, Correct Plumbing has moved into our community. We’ve just had a number of great opportunities that have happened in our city in one year that just simply were not happening.”

WDTN.com will stream Mayor McDonald’s address live right here when it happens.