US Attorney calls Cummins flight risk, says he planned to take victim to Mexico

Tad Cummins booking photo (source: Siskiyou County, Calif. Sheriff's Office)

SACRAMNETO, Calif (WATE) – A United States Attorney has filed a motion to hold Tad Cummins in Middle Tennessee before his trial.

The motion claims Cummins planned to take a juvenile south of the border of Mexico. According to the motion, Cummins was suspect of improper relationship in early 2017 and began plotting his escape with the victim.

Cummins had plans, according to prosecutors, to attempt to escape across the United States border to Mexico. Prosecutors say he planned to get a small boat and conducted a test run to cross into Mexico across the water from San Diego. He also considered a land crossing into Mexico.

According to the motion, Cummins traveled through states sometimes in disguise, using stolen vehicle plates. Prosecutors say while evading law enforcement, Cummins switched vehicle license plates twice, disabled his vehicle’s GPS system, used aliases for both himself and the victim, altered the appearance of his vehicle, altered his appearance, used back road routes, donated cash only transactions and intentionally discarded known cellular telephones.

Prosecutors claim Cummins fled because he did not want to await the outcome of the investigation since it was likely to lead to criminal charges against him. They say he left Tennessee at a time when he knew he was the subject fo an investigation about engaging in improper sexual behavior with a juvenile victim because he had been interviewed multiple times by officials about his involvement with the victim.

