A night to support the Family Violence Prevention Center

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Family Violence Prevention Center‘s annual fundraiser is coming up.

It is called “An Uncommon Affair” and the theme this year is denim and diamonds. It will be Friday, May 5 from 6-10 p.m. in the main building at the Greene County fairgrounds. The night will include dinner, silent and lives auctions, raffles and fun and games.

The event helps support the FVPC’s programs and services that includes safe housing, support groups and counseling for victims of sexual and physical abuse.

2 News Today’s John Seibel and Kim Farris with Mix 107.7 will co-emcee the event.

