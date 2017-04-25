Another step in recovery for school shooting victim

By Published:
16-year-old Logan Cole (Photo provided)

WEST LIBERTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Three months after he was critically injured in a shooting at West Liberty Salem High School, 17-year-old Logan Cole has been cleared by doctors to removed his back brace.

In a social media post by his father, the Cole family says Logan is “doing well” and is very happy to finally get his back brace off.

In a video posted to Facebook, Logan is walking – without his brace – through a crowd of very excited first graders.

Logan’s family says he has been in his brace, 24/7 since the shooting.

He was shot twice at close range by a 12 gauge shot gun.

A go fund me account set up in Logan’s name raised 51 thousand dollars.

According to Logan’s father, a third of that will go towards Logan’s college fund, another third will benefit his school, and the last will go towards a college fund for his shooter’s sibling.

The shooter, 17-year-old Ely Serna is facing multiple charges, including two counts of attempted murder.

His next court date is May 5th.

