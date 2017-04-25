Colorado lawmakers approve pot for PTSD, with new limits

By Published:

DENVER (AP) — Post-traumatic stress sufferers may soon qualify for medical pot in Colorado.

But the state plans to add significant new limits before patients get permission to use pot to treat PTSD.

The state Senate on Tuesday approved a bill to make PTSD the 10th qualifying condition for medical pot. At least 15 other states already allow PTSD sufferers to use pot. The Senate agreed that minors need parents’ permission and other hurdles before getting pot.

Colorado considers marijuana legal for all adults over 21, but minors still need a doctor’s recommendation to get the drug. And veterans receiving federal benefits need a doctor’s recommendation in order to use pot without risking some benefits.

The measure now heads to Gov. John Hickenlooper, who has not said if he supports the change.

