Construction will close road and parking near Moraine boat ramp

By Published:
Contstruction barrels (WDTN Photo/Paul Rodzinka)

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Moraine said Tuesday that construction planned near the East River Road boat ramp will impact those who use the area.

The city says construction is under way to mill and repave the access road and parking lot at the East River Road boat ramp.

The road and parking lot will be closed to traffic while the work is done.

The Great Miami Trail will remain open during construction, but users may have to walk their bikes a short distance around the work areas.

The project should be completed in one week, according to the city.

