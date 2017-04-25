Dale Earnhardt Jr. retiring from NASCAR

CONCORD, N.C. (WDTN) – Dale Earnhardt Jr. will bring his NASCAR Cup Series driving career to a close at the conclusion of 2017.

Today, Earnhardt shared the news with members team according to Hendrick Motorsports.

He will discuss his decision in a press conference this afternoon. He will be joined by Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick, for whom Earnhardt has driven since 2008.

Earnhardt, who will turn 43 in October, made his first career Cup Series start on May 30, 1999, at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Since then, the Kannapolis, North Carolina, native has captured 26 points-paying Cup race wins and been voted by fans as NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver a record 14 consecutive years. He has qualified for the NASCAR playoffs eight times.

