Dayton man’s conviction stands after SCOTUS declines case

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear the case of a Dayton man convicted in 2013.

The Court rejected the case Monday.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said in 2013, Terry Lee Martin was indicted one count each of illegal use of a minor in nudity‐oriented material or performance, and possession of criminal tools.

Martin had created a video in which he recorded a naked eleven‐year‐old child by hiding the video recorder in a stack of towels in a bathroom. Martin filmed the child undressing to take a shower, and when she dried herself off.

The victim’s mother discovered the video, which was on the defendant’s iPod.

On November 26, 2013, Martin was convicted as charged and he was sentenced to a total of five years in prison.

Martin appealed his conviction first to the Second District Court of Appeals and then to the Ohio Supreme Court.

Both courts affirmed the conviction.

On February 23, 2017, the Ohio Public Defender’s Office filed a Petition for Writ of Certiorari with the United States Supreme Court. The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office filed a Motion in Opposition to the writ and briefed the court.

On April 24, 2017, the United States Supreme Court declined to hear the case.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. said, “This defendant tried to have his convictions overturned on appeal. We disagreed. After being briefed on the matter, the Second District Court of Appeals and the Ohio Supreme Court agreed with our office. Now the United States Supreme Court has refused to hear his argument, so his conviction stands. I am proud that Assistant Prosecuting Attorneys from my office successfully briefed and argued this case to the courts. This is a victory not only for my office but also for our community and for prosecutors across the state in our efforts to convict and incarcerate those who create child pornography.”