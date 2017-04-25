Deputies search lake for missing California boy

This undated photo posted on the South Pasadena, Calif., Police Department's Facebook page shows Aramazd Andressian, Jr., as they seek the public's help in locating him. Authorities throughout Los Angeles County are searching for the 5-year-old, reported missing after paramedics found his father passed out in a park. Police in South Pasadena say the boy's mother reported Saturday, April 22, 2017, that her estranged husband had failed to drop the boy off at a pre-arranged meeting place. (South Pasadena Police Department via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Homicide detectives are searching a lake in Santa Barbara County for a missing 5-year-old boy whose father was arrested after being found unconscious at a Southern California park.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s Lt. Joe Mendoza says investigators began searching Cachuma Lake on Tuesday morning.

Investigators began looking for Aramazd Andressian Jr. after his father was found unconscious Saturday at a South Pasadena park. Police said the boy was last seen April 18.

Detectives believe the boy’s father, Aramazd Andressian Sr., was at the lake on April 21. It’s about 120 miles (193 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles.

A dive team and canine units are searching for any evidence that could lead to the boy.

Andressian was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment. It isn’t clear if he has an attorney.

