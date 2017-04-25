Dog that fatally mauled man is not licensed

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – According to the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office there are no dogs licensed at 345 Middle Street even though police say there were at least four dogs staying there.

Early Tuesday morning one of those Pit bulls broke from his chain and attacked 60 year old Maurice Brown. Brown died from injuries suffered during the attack. When police arrived on scene they shot and killed the dog and took the other three to Dayton’s Animal Resource Center.

2 NEWS Investigates learned one of the tenants of the Middle Street location has been cited before for not having his dogs licensed by ARC. Police are still figuring out if he is the owner of the dog that attacked.

A Dayton Police report shows in 2011 a nine year old girl was bitten by a dog while playing in the yard at 345 Middle Street. According to the report, she was treated and received 50 stitches for her injuries.

Police are still gathering interviews with neighbors about the dogs. They will decide whether or not to press charges after they collect more information. The owner could face a felony.