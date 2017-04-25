DVAC’s Art Auction

The 23rd Annual Art Auction – DVAC’s Annual Art Auction is Dayton’s signature art fundraising event and the only auction in the region dedicated exclusively to visual art. Auction pieces include paintings, photographs, prints, glass, jewelry and more created by the talented array of artists from in and around the Miami Valley. Prices range from $60 to $600.
