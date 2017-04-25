Environmental Groups sue US EPA over Lake Erie’s toxic algae

JOHN SEEWER , Associated Press Published:
This satellite image shows algae in Lake Erie in August, 2015.

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Several environmental groups in Ohio and Michigan are suing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, saying the agency isn’t doing enough to protect Lake Erie from toxic algae.

The federal lawsuit filed Tuesday says the EPA needs to step in and take action under the Clean Water Act.

Algae blooms in the shallowest of the Great Lakes have fouled drinking water in recent years and are a threat to wildlife and water quality.

The groups suing the EPA want the agency to make a decision on whether the western part of the lake in Ohio and Michigan should be declared an impaired watershed.

Doing that would pave the way for stricter pollution controls.

A message seeking comment was left with the EPA.

